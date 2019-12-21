Huawei P30 Lite (2020) price and colour variants leaked

Huawei P30 Lite (2020) will come in Blue and Breathing Crystal colour variants.

Huawei P30 Lite was launched in India earlier this year along with P30 Pro. Now as per a new report, the company is ready for the launch of Huawei P30 Lite (2020) in Europe, an updated version of the device.



As per MySmartPrice, Huawei P30 Lite (2020) phone will be launching in the coming year. The report also reveals the pricing and colour variants of the smartphone. The phone is expected to come with improved specs and refreshed design compared to the predecessor phone.



Huawei P30 Lite (2020) will be priced at 349 Euros which is approx. 27,500 for the European markets. It will come in Blue and Breathing Crystal colour variants. The exact launch date has not been revealed but it is expected to be one of the first phones from Huawei to debut in 2020.



To recall, Huawei P30 Lite features a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display with 2312 x 1080 pixels resolution and tall 19.5:9 ratio. The phone has 4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD. It is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core processor with Mali-G51 GPU. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

For the camera, Huawei P30 Lite features a triple rear camera with a combination of 24-megapixel, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video-calling. Huawei P30 Lite has a 3,340 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and it runs on Android 9 Pie and EMUI 9.0.1.