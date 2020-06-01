Advertisement

Huawei Nova Lite 3 Plus is official with 6.21-inch full HD+ display and Kirin 710 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2020 3:13 pm

Huawei Nova Lite 3 Plus features a 6.21-inch full-HD IPS display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution.
Huawei has launched Nova Lite 3 Plus smartphone in Japan. The phone is priced at 24,800 Yen and it comes in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Huawei Nova Lite 3 Plus comes in Aurora Blue and Midnight Black colours.

Huawei Nova Lite 3 Plus features a 6.21-inch full-HD IPS display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Huawei Nova Lite 3 Plus runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top. It has support for Google apps. The phone is backed up by a 3,400mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

For the camera, the phone has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera, housed in the waterdrop notch.

Connectivity options will include 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, micro USB port, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

 

