Huawei Nova 7i with Kirin 810 chipset to reportedly launch in India soon

Huawei is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Huawei Nova 7i, in India soon. The company introduced the smartphone in Malaysia this year.

As per a report by Pricebaba, the Huawei Nova 7i will be launched in the country next month. However, the report said that there is no information about the exact launch date of the latest smartphone.

Recollecting some key specifications, Huawei Nova 7i sports a 6.4-inches display with an FHD+ display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and a single punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. The smartphone is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with support for 40W super-fast charging.

For the camera, Huawei Nova 7i features 4 is equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.4 aperture and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone features a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 810 chipset with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. It has 8GB worth of RAM and 128GB internal storage space. The storage can be expanded by up to 256GB via micro-sd card slot. Huawei Nova 7i runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C. It measures 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm and it weighs 183 grams.