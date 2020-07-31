Advertisement

Huawei MatePad T8 teased to launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 31, 2020 12:40 pm

Huawei MatePad T8 features a 8-inch HD+ LCD display with 1200 x 800 pixel resolution and 80% screen-to-body ratio.
Seems like Huawei is gearing up to launch a new tablet in the country. The company has posted a puzzle on its social media handles which hints that  MatePad T8 will be launched soon.

Huawei has however not revealed the exact name of the product but the teaser has cross-word puzzle to fill in the blanks with letter that spell “MatePad T8”. The words used to describe the tablet are metal body, big battery, an octa-core processor among others.

 


To recall, the Huawei MatePad T8 was earlier announced in May this year. Huawei MatePad T8 features a 8-inch HD+ LCD display with 1200 x 800 pixel resolution and 80% screen-to-body ratio. The MatePad T8 has a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel for the front f/2.4 aperture.

The tablet is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek MT8768 with IMG GE8320 650 GPU. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of built-in storage. It also has support for storage expansion via a MicroSD card slot for up to an additional 512GB. It is backed up by a 5100 mAh battery with 5W charging support which is claimed to offer 12 hours of local video playback and 12 hours of browsing web pages.

Huawei MatePad T8 runs on EMUI 10.0.1 based on Android 10. The tablet has connectivity features like LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet measures 199.7 x 121.1 x 8.55 mm and weighs 310 grams.

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

