Huawei MatePad 10.8 goes official with Kirin 990 SoC, M-Pencil stylus

Huawei has today launched Huawei MatePad 10.8 in China. The tablet is priced at 2399 Yuan for the 6+64GB variant (Wi-Fi only); the 6+128GB (Wi-Fi only) is 2799 yuan, the 6+128GB LTE is 3199 yuan and the 6+256GB (Wi-Fi only with keyboard) is 3599 yuan. It is available for pre-order and will go on sale on August 13.





Huawei MatePad 10.8 features



Huawei MatePad 10.8 features a 10.8-inch IPS LCD display that produces 1600 x 2560 pixels resolution and 280ppi pixel density. The tablet is powered by Kirin 990 processor and it is loaded with 6GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. There is a microSD card slot for expanding its storage. It also includes a fingerprint scanner.



The tablet comes with a 7,500mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. It has quad-speakers for 3D stereo sound speakers, which is fitted with Harman Kardon. For audiophiles, the tablet comes with support for Histen 6.1 sound effects.



It also comes with M-Pencil stylus support. On the camera front, the Huawei MatePad 10.8 features a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling with f/2.0 aperture.



Huawei MatePad 10.8 runs on pre-installed EMUI 10.1 based Android 10 OS. The tablet measures 257 x 170 x 7.2mm and it weighs around 500 grams. Connectivity features include LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.