Advertisement

Huawei MatePad 10.4 goes official with Kirin 810 SoC, 7250mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 24, 2020 10:30 am

Latest News

Huawei MatePad features a 10.4-inch IPS LCD display with 1200 x 2000 pixel resolution with 470 nit brightness.
Advertisement

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has introduced MatePad 10.4 tablet. The Huawei MatePad is priced at 1899 Yuan (Rs 20,390 approx.) for the 4GB RAM with 64GB Wi-Fi version, 2199 Yuan (Rs 23,600 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB Wi-Fi version while the 6GB RAM with 128GB LTE version costs 2499 Yuan (Rs 26,840 approx.). It comes in Black and White colours.

Huawei MatePad features a 10.4-inch IPS LCD display with 1200 x 2000 pixel resolution with 470 nit brightness. The tablet is powered by Kirin 810 processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. It comes with upto to 6GB of RAM and built-in storage of up to 128 GB. It also has support for storage expansion via a MicroSD card slot for up to an additional 512GB.

Huawei MatePad 10.4

The MatePad 10.4 has an 8-megapixel rear camera with a LED flash and a same 8-megapixel for the front. The tablet has a 7250 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1 on top.

The tablet has connectivity features like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet measures 245.2 x 154.96x 7.35 mm and weighs 450 grams. It carries support M Pen stylus and Bluetooth keyboard as well. The tablet has four speakers with Histen 6.0 and Harman Kardon Audio.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 and MatePad Pro 5G announced

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite now available for pre-book

Huawei MatePad 10.4 to launch on April 23, pre-orders begin

Huawei MatePad 10.4 real life images leaked ahead of launch on April 23

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei MatePad 10.4 Huawei MatePad 10.4 launch Huawei MatePad 10.4 specs Huawei MatePad 10.4 price Huawei MatePad 10.4

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Lenovo, HP offer free repair support for all laptops and PCs amid lockdown

World's smallest usable PC

Microsoft Window 10 May 2020 update released for testers: What 's new?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies