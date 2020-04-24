Huawei MatePad 10.4 goes official with Kirin 810 SoC, 7250mAh battery

Huawei MatePad features a 10.4-inch IPS LCD display with 1200 x 2000 pixel resolution with 470 nit brightness.

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has introduced MatePad 10.4 tablet. The Huawei MatePad is priced at 1899 Yuan (Rs 20,390 approx.) for the 4GB RAM with 64GB Wi-Fi version, 2199 Yuan (Rs 23,600 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB Wi-Fi version while the 6GB RAM with 128GB LTE version costs 2499 Yuan (Rs 26,840 approx.). It comes in Black and White colours.



Huawei MatePad features a 10.4-inch IPS LCD display with 1200 x 2000 pixel resolution with 470 nit brightness. The tablet is powered by Kirin 810 processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. It comes with upto to 6GB of RAM and built-in storage of up to 128 GB. It also has support for storage expansion via a MicroSD card slot for up to an additional 512GB.





The MatePad 10.4 has an 8-megapixel rear camera with a LED flash and a same 8-megapixel for the front. The tablet has a 7250 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1 on top.



The tablet has connectivity features like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet measures 245.2 x 154.96x 7.35 mm and weighs 450 grams. It carries support M Pen stylus and Bluetooth keyboard as well. The tablet has four speakers with Histen 6.0 and Harman Kardon Audio.