  • 12:39 Feb 25, 2020

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 and MatePad Pro 5G announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2020 12:27 pm

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G features a 10.8-inch WQXGA punch-hole display with 2560 x 1200 pixel resolution.

Huawei has announced MatePad Pro 5G tablet and MateBook X Pro 2020 laptop. Huawei MatePad Pro 5G is the 5G version of MatePad Pro that was introduced in China back in November last year.

The Huawei MediaPad Pro 5G is priced at 799 Euros (Rs. 62,380 approx.) and it comes in Orange and Forest Green colours. The company has also introduced Wi-Fi version at 549 Euros (Rs. 42,950 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 749 Euros (Rs 58,595 approx.) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage Wi-Fi model with M-Pencil, and 6GB + 128GB LTE version at 599 Euros (Rs. 46,775 approx.) and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage LTE model is priced at 699 Euros ( Rs. 54,585 approx.).

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 is priced at 1499 Euros (Rs. 1,17,080 approx.) for the i5+16GB RAM+512GB SSD version, 1699 Euros (Rs. 1,32,900 approx.) for the same version with MX250 GPU, and the top-end Core i7+16GB RAM+1TBGB SSD+ MX250 SSD version is priced at 1999 Euros (Rs 1,56,370 approx.). It comes in Emerald Green, Space Gray and Mystic Silver colours.

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G features a 10.8-inch WQXGA punch-hole display with 2560 x 1200 pixel resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The tablet is powered by Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage.

The MatePad Pro 5G has a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The tablet has a 7250 mAh battery with 20W charging built-in, support for 40W HUAWEI super fast charge, 15W wireless charging, 7.5w reverse charging to charge other devices on the back of the tablet.

The device has Harman Kardon quad-speakers featuring the company’s Histen 5.0 sound system. It runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1 on top. The tablet connectivity features like 5G/4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet measures 246 x 159x 7.2mm and weighs 492 grams.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020

The MateBook X Pro 2020 features a 13.9-inch display with a screen resolution of 3000 x 2000 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 178-degree wide viewing angle, 450 nits brightness.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020

It is powered by a 1.6GHz 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U/1.6GHz 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10510U with an Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. It has a fingerprint scanner on power button.

 The newest MateBook X Pro features a set of four speakers that combines two woofers with two welters and comes with support for Dolby Atmos. The device comes with a 56Wh battery with up to 13 hours of local video playback.

Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C x 2 (support data, charging and DisplayPort), one USB-A 3.0, 3.5 mm headset and one microphone jack. The dimensions are 304 x 217mm x 14.6mm and the weight is 1.33kg

