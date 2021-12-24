Huawei P50 Pocket announced with foldable display, Snapdragon 888 SoC

Huawei has announced a foldable phone in China. The phone is dubbed as Huawei P50 Pocket and it is company’s first foldable flip phone. It features a 6.9-inch foldable flexible screen, 40MP main camera, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 4000mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Pricing and Availability

The Huawei P50 Pocket is priced at 8,988 yuan (Rs 1,06,200 approx.) for the standard 8GB + 256GB model. This model comes in Black and White colours.

The P50 Pocket Premium Edition with 12GB + 512GB storage is priced at 10,988 yuan (Rs 1,29,830 approx.). It comes in Gold colour. The sales of the P50 Pocket have already started in China. As of now, there is no information if it will be made available in markets outside China.

Huawei P50 Pocket Specifications

The P50 Pocket features a 6.9-inch foldable FHD+ OLED display with a 2790 x 1188 pixels resolution and a hole-punch camera cutout at the top centre. Further, the screen has 21:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate support and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. In addition, there is a small 1.04-inch AMOLED external screen as well to let you check text messages, schedules, and other information.

The phone packs an octa Core Snapdragon 888 processor with Adreno 660 GPU which is coupled with 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage.

For optics, this foldable phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back. There is a 40-megapixel primary camera, a 32-megapixel and a 13-megapixel sensor on the back. For the front, there is a 10.7-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone packs a 4000 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. In addition, there is a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The device lacks support for wireless charging. Lastly, the phone runs on HarmonyOS.