Huawei MateBook D 15, MateBook D 14 2021 announced with Intel 11th Generation Processors

Huawei has launched the 2021 editions of the MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 notebooks in China. The laptops are powered by Intel's 11th generation processors, and are the successors of Huawei MateBook D 15 and MateBook D 14 2020 edition launched this year with AMD Ryzen 4000 or Intel 10th generation core processors.

Huawei MateBook D 15, MateBook D 14 2021 Price

The Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 is priced at CNY 4,999 (approx. Rs 56,400) for Intel Core i5-1135G7 SoC, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The second variant with Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics is priced at CNY 5,499 (approx. Rs. 62,000). The third variant is priced at CNY 6,399 (approx. Rs. 72,100) with Intel i7-1165G7 processor, a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics.

The Huawei MateBook D 14 price starts at CNY 4,999 (approx. Rs 56,400) for Intel Core i5-1135G7 SoC, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The second variant with Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics is priced at CNY 6,399 (approx. Rs 72,000).

Huawei MateBook D 15, MateBook D 14 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the MateBook D 14 is loaded with a 14-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with a 180-degree hinge. The MateBook D 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Both the laptops are powered by up to 11th Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor along with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450. The laptops are loaded with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The Huawei MateBook D 15 and MateBook D 14 laptops run on Windows 10. The MateBook D 14 is loaded with a 56Wh battery, while the MateBook D 15 comes with a 42Wh battery. Both of them come with dual speakers setup along with dual microphones.

In terms of connectivity, the two devices feature one USB 2.0 port, one USB 3.0 port, one HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, one USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6. The MateBook D 15 measures 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9mm and weighs 1.56 kg. The Huawei MateBook D 14 measures 322.5 x 214.8 x 15.9mm and weighs 1.38 kg.