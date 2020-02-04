  • 17:08 Feb 04, 2020

Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 laptops launched with Windows 10

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 04, 2020 4:15 pm

Huawei MateBook D 15 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display and MateBook D 14 features a 14-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display.
Huawei has launched MateBook D 15 and MateBook D 14 laptops in the United Kingdom. The MateBook D 14 at £649 while the MateBook D 15 is priced at £599. Both the laptops run on Windows 10.

Huawei MateBook D 15 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display and MateBook D 14 features a 14-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display. The display of both of them come with 800:1 contrast ratio, 250 nits of peak brightness, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 178-degree viewing angle.

MateBook D 14

Both the MateBook D 14 and D 15 are powered by a 12nm AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics. Both devices sport 8GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM and 512 GB and 256 GB of storage respectively.  In addition, they come with Shark Fin dual-cooling fans for better heat management.

The MateBook D 15 features a 42Wh battery, while the MateBook D 14 packs a 56Whr battery. Both laptops support 65W charging and come with a USB Type-C charger. There is a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a couple of USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on both laptops.

The MateBook D 14 measures 322.5 x 214.8 x 15.9 mm (4.8mm display) and the MateBook D 15 comes in at 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm with a 5.3mm display.

