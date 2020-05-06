Huawei FreeBuds 3i true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation launched

Huawei FreeBuds 3i have 10mm dynamic drivers which claims to deliver authentic, balanced audio with powerful bass.

Huawei has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds named FreeBuds 3i. Huawei FreeBuds 3i is priced at 119 (Approx. Rs. 9738) and in UK for £89.99 (Approx. Rs. 8440) and will go on sale from next week. The Huawei FreeBuds 3i come in two colour options — Ceramic White and Carbon Black



Huawei FreeBuds 3i come with an in-ear design for a better fit. The company is offering a total of four tips with different sizes to make sure the earphones fit perfectly.



It has a three-microphone system, two on the outside and one on inside in the ear canal, for active noise cancellation and voice calls. The company claims that the Freebuds 3i is capable of reducing the noise level by up to 32dB.



For audio, Huawei FreeBuds 3i have 10mm dynamic drivers which claims to deliver authentic, balanced audio with powerful bass. With built-in capacitive sensors on both sides, HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i presents convenient tapping features and accurate control that disregards unintentional touches.





Playback pauses when the earbuds are taken out, and resumes once they are placed back in. They can be controlled via touch controls on the side of the earbuds for things like play/pause and answering or ending calls.



As for the battery life, the 37mAh battery capacity is claimed to last for up to 3.5 hours on a single charge. The case charges via USB-C and will deliver a battery life of up to 14.5 hours.



You can pair HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i automatically with the pop-up window when the charging case is open. The battery status is also visible when pairing.