Huawei Enjoy 20 to launch soon with round camera setup and pop-up selfie camera

Huawei Enjoy 20 will also be dubbed as Maimang 9 and is said to launch on July 26.

Huawei recently announced Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro 5G smartphone in China. Now the company is reportedly gearing up to launch Huawei Enjoy 20 soon.



Huawei Enjoy 20 will also be dubbed as Maimang 9 and is said to launch on July 26. Now ahead of the rumoured launch, a Chinese tipster on Weibo has shared a render of the device which has revealed that its front and rear design.



As per the leaked render, Huawei Enjoy 20 will feature full-screen display. It is said to be equipped with a 6.63-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. Since there is no punch-hole or a waterdrop notch on the screen, the phone has a pop-up selfie camera.



The rear of the phone shows round camera setup with an LED flash and three cameras. The phone is rumoured to have the 48-megapixel as primary lens. The fingerprint scanner and a volume rocker can be seen on the right side of the device. The bottom of the phone features an external speaker, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.



As per rumours, Huawei Enjoy 20 will run on EMUI based Android 10 OS. It will reportedly be powered by Kirin 820 5G SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It could be housing a 4,300mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro Specifications



To recall, Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro sports a 6.57-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a MediaTek MT6873 i.e. the Dimensity 800 5G chipset with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top and it has Side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.



For the camera, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will have a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.