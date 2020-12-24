Huawei Enjoy 20 SE announced with Kirin 710A chipset, 16MP triple camera set up

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

Huawei has today announced Enjoy 20 SE smartphone in China. The phone is priced at 1299 yuan (Rs 14,600 approx.) for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 1499 yuan (Rs 16,900 approx.). It comes in Magic Night Black, Qijing Forest, and Dawn Gold colours.

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a Kirin 710A octa-core processor paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It comes with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be expandable by 512GB.

For the camera, the Huawei Enjoy 20 SE has a triple camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel camera.

The phone runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top and it has Side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

Connectivity features include 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.