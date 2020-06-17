Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro full specs and image leaked ahead of launch on June 19

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display with a waterdrop notch, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution along with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will be launching on June 19 in China. Now ahead of the launch, full specifications and an image of the smartphone has leaked online.



As per Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display with a waterdrop notch, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution along with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent.



The phone will be powered by a MediaTek MT6873 i.e. the Dimensity 800 5G chipset. The leak, however, does not reveal any information on its RAM and storage versions. The phone will be backed up by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.



For the camera, the lak suggests that the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will have a quad camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera.



The dimensions of the phone will be 160 x 75.32 x 8.35 mm while the weight will be 182 grams. The phone will run Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top.

As per a teaser video released by the company, the back of the phone will feature a triple camera setup housed in a rectangular cutout. On the front, there will be a waterdrop notch display. The phone will also come with a 5G chipset which is said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 800. MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 processor is a 7nm chip with 4 x Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 4 x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. It will have a side fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

