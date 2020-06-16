Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro to Launch on June 19

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will feature a 48MP primary camera. Plus, it will support 22.5W fast charging.

Huawei recently launched Huawei Enjoy Z 5G for the Chinese market. Now Huawei has announced that it will be launching another Enjoy series smartphone which is dubbed as Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro on June 19 in China. The company has released a teaser video confirming the launch date and showcasing some features of the upcoming handset.



As per the video, the back of the phone will feature a triple camera setup housed in a rectangular cutout. On the front, there will be a waterdrop notch display. The phone will also come with a 5G chipset which is said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 800. MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 processor is a 7nm chip with 4 x Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 4 x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. It will have a side fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.



Leakster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has revealed that Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will feature a 48MP primary camera. Plus, it will support 22.5W fast charging. The phone is also reported to feature a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.



In terms of design, it is not very different from the Huawei Enjoy Z. Huawei Enjoy Z 5G features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



As for imaging, the phone is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 out of the box and is fueled with 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.