Huawei Enjoy 20 5G, Enjoy 20 Plus 5G smartphones announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 1:58 pm

The brand has introduced Enjoy 20 5G and Enjoy 20 Plus 5G smartphones.
Huawei has today announced the launch of two new smartphones under its Enjoy series. The brand has introduced Enjoy 20 5G and Enjoy 20 Plus 5G smartphones in the country. 



The Huawei Enjoy 20 is priced at 1699 yuan (approx. Rs 18,240) for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, while the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs 1899 yuan (approx. Rs 20,390).  The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus is priced at 2299 yuan (approx. Rs 24,675) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs 2499 yuan (approx. Rs 26,830).

 

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G specifications

 

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G

 

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G is loaded with a 6.63-inch Full HD+ display. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor clocked at 2.0GHz along with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage option. 

 

The smartphone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The phone runs on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 running on top of it. It is loaded with side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 42000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports  5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB Type-C port. 

 

Huawei Enjoy 20 5G specifications

 

Huawei Enjoy 20 5G

 

The Huawei Enjoy 20 5G is loaded with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor clocked at 2.0GHz along with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage option.

 

The smartphone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

 

The phone runs on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 running on top of it. It is loaded with side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports  5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB Type-C port.

 

