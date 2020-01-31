Huawei Band 4 to go on sale on February 1 in India

The fitness band will be available for purchase from Flipkart.

Huawei recently introduced its latest fitness band, the Huawei Band 4, in India. However, during the launch, the company did not reveal the availability of the latest fitness band.

Now, Huawei has confirmed that the Huawei Band 4 will go on sale on February 1. The fitness band will be available for purchase from Flipkart. The band comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and it is available in Graphite Black colour option.

Coming to the key features, the Huawei Band 4 supports 9 kinds of intelligent sports modes including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, outdoor cycle, indoor cycle, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine and more. It can also measure blood oxygen.

It is loaded with a 0.96-inch LCD colour touchscreen with a screen resolution of 160 x 80 pixels. Users have an option of 8 built-in customizable clock faces. Furthermore, one can download around 66 watch faces from Huawei Watch face store.

The band features a 91mAh battery that has the same USB plug and charge design as Honor Band 5i. It does not require an additional charge and you won’t have to travel all around with your charger. The wearable claims to take 1.5 hours to fully charge and it can last about a week or 9 days, depending on usage.

The fitness band comes with 24/7 heart-rate monitoring feature along with Trueseen 3.5 technology. It also has sleep tracking with TruSleep 2.0 which tracks your heart rate while you sleep.