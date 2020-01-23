Huawei Band 4 with 0.96-inch colour display launched in India

The company has launched Huawei Band 4 in the country for Rs 1,999. The fitness band will be available for purchase from Flipkart.

Huawei has today announced the launch its latest fitness band in India. The company has launched Huawei Band 4 in the country for Rs 1,999. The fitness band will be available for purchase from Flipkart.

The latest fitness band is available in Graphite Black colour option. The latest fitness band comes loaded with a 0.96-inch LCD colour touchscreen with a screen resolution of 160 x 80 pixels. Users have an option of 8 built-in customizable clock faces. Furthermore, one can download around 66 watch faces from Huawei Watch face store.

The band supports 9 kinds of intelligent sports modes including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, outdoor cycle, indoor cycle, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine and more. It can also measure blood oxygen. The fitness band comes with 24/7 heart-rate monitoring feature along with Trueseen 3.5 technology. It also has sleep tracking with TruSleep 2.0 which tracks your heart rate while you sleep.

The band features a 91mAh battery that has the same USB plug and charge design as Honor Band 5i. It does not require an additional charge and you won’t have to travel all around with your charger. The wearable claims to take 1.5 hours to fully charge and it can last about a week or 9 days, depending on usage.

In terms of connectivity, you get Bluetooth 4.2. It is also water-resistant up to 50 meters. The fitness tracker is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and above.