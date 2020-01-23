  • 18:50 Jan 23, 2020

Advertisement

Huawei Band 4 with 0.96-inch colour display launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 23, 2020 4:55 pm

Latest News

The company has launched Huawei Band 4 in the country for Rs 1,999. The fitness band will be available for purchase from Flipkart.
Advertisement

Huawei has today announced the launch its latest fitness band in India. The company has launched Huawei Band 4 in the country for Rs 1,999. The fitness band will be available for purchase from Flipkart. 

 

The latest fitness band is available in Graphite Black colour option. The latest fitness band comes loaded with a 0.96-inch LCD colour touchscreen with a screen resolution of 160 x 80 pixels. Users have an option of 8 built-in customizable clock faces. Furthermore, one can download around 66 watch faces from Huawei Watch face store. 

 

The band supports 9 kinds of intelligent sports modes including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, outdoor cycle, indoor cycle, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine and more. It can also measure blood oxygen. The fitness band comes with 24/7 heart-rate monitoring feature along with Trueseen 3.5 technology. It also has sleep tracking with TruSleep 2.0 which tracks your heart rate while you sleep.

 

Advertisement

The band features a 91mAh battery that has the same USB plug and charge design as Honor Band 5i. It does not require an additional charge and you won’t have to travel all around with your charger. The wearable claims to take 1.5 hours to fully charge and it can last about a week or 9 days, depending on usage.

 

In terms of connectivity, you get Bluetooth 4.2. It is also water-resistant up to 50 meters. The fitness tracker is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and above.

Huawei Watch GT2 to launch in India on December 5

Huawei Watch GT 2 with Kirin A1 chipset launched in India starting at Rs 14,990

Huawei Band 4 Pro fitness band announced

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei Band 4 Huawei Band 4 launch Huawei Band 4 features Huawei Band 4 fitness band Huawei Band 4 band Huawei fitness bands Huawei

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Sennheiser to announce a new product in home entertainment next month

Philips introduces a new range of headphones in India, price starts at Rs 7,990

Realme Buds Air Neo earbuds surface online

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies