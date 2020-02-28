  • 11:36 Feb 28, 2020

HTC Wildfire R70 launched in India with 6.53-inch display, 16MP triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 28, 2020 10:50 am

Latest News

HTC Wildfire R70 comes in Aurora Blue and Night Black colour options.
HTC has launched a new smartphone - Wildfire R70 in India. The company has not announced the pricing and availability of the Wildfire R70 smartphone yet. The HTC Wildfire R70 comes in Aurora Blue and Night Black colour options.

HTC Wildfire R70 features a 6.53-inch  IPS LCD display with 720 x 1560 pixels and a tall aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 chipset with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU. It has 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and expandable memory upto 256GB with microSD.

For the optics, it has a triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

HTC Wildfire R70 is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 10W charging and it runs on Android 9 Pie with Sense UI on top. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and 3.5mm headphone jack. The dimensions of the phone are 163.2 x 77.8 x 8.9mm and it weighs 186 grams.
 

Tags: HTC HTC Wildfire R70

