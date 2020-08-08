HTC Wildfire E2 with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset found listed

The HTC Wildfire E2 is loaded with a 6.21-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19.5:9 as aspect ratio and 271ppi pixel density.

HTC is said to be working on a new smartphone known as HTC Wildfire E2. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has been found listed on a retailer, revealing price, specifications and more.

The smartphone has been found listed on Russian retailer website Citilink.ru and it reveals the design, price and specifications of the HTC Wildfire E2 smartphone. To start with the design, the back panel comes with a matte finish and it features a dual-camera setup at the top-left position along with a fingerprint sensor. The right side features volume controls and power on/off button, while the left houses SIM tray. The front comes with a waterdrop notch design. The smartphone comes with a price tag of RUB 8,760 (approx. Rs 8,900).

HTC Wildfire E2 specifications

The HTC Wildfire E2 is loaded with a 6.21-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19.5:9 as aspect ratio and 271ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

The smartphone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture along with a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery and it comes with up to 6 hours of video playback. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system. Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 158.4 x 75.9 x 8.95mm and weighs 173.5 grams.