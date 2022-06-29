HTC Desire 22 Pro launched with 120Hz display

HTC has launched a new smartphone while making a comeback into the industry after almost six months since its last smartphone was launched. The new model is called HTC Desire 22 Pro and as HTC said earlier, it is a Metaverse-focused smartphone which can run 2D as well as 3D content on extended reality (XR) devices such as HTC Vive Flow VR glasses.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro costs GBP 399 (approx Rs 38,550) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available for pre-order in the UK while shipping will start from August 1. It comes in only a Black colour option.

HTC Desire 22 Pro Specifications

The Desire 22 Pro sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the HTC smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device runs on Android 12 out of the nox.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.79 aperture lens, a 13-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor coupled with an f/2.4 aperture lens. On the front is a 32-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Desire 22 Pro sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It packs a 4,520mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0, wireless charging support as well as reverse wireless charging.