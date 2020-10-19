HTC Desire 20+ announced with 48MP quad-camera, 5,000mAh battery

The HTC Desire 20+ is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 20:9 as the aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

HTC has announced the launch of a new smartphone called the HTC Desire 20 Plus in Taiwan. The phone is priced at TWD 8,490 which is approx. Rs 21,700. The HTC Desire 20+ comes in Dawn Orange and Twilight Black colour options.





The device boasts an HD+ display, 48Mp quad-camera system, Snapdragon720G processor and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The fingerprint sensor lies on the back of the device.

HTC Desire 20+ Specifications



The HTC Desire 20+ is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 20:9 as the aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot.



The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens with 115-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 40cm focal length, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



The smartphone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system. Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.