HP X-series gaming monitors announced

HP has announced its new set of X-series gaming monitors. The HP X-series monitors come with IPS display panels with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The whole lineup consists of a total of 7 gaming monitors.

The HP X27 Gaming Monitor is priced at $259.99 (approx Rs 19,300) and the HP X27q Gaming Monitor is priced at $339.99 (approx Rs 25,200). Both of them are available to purchase via the HP website in the US.

The curved screen range of monitors includes the HP X27c, HP X27qc, and HPX32c. These are yet to be made available for purchase. They are priced at $259.99, $349.99 (approx Rs 25,900), and $309.99 (approx Rs 23,000), respectively. In the flat range of monitors, we HP X32 priced at $389.99 (approx Rs 28,900), and HP X34 priced at $459.99 (approx Rs. 34,100).

HP X-series Gaming Monitors Specifications

All the seven monitors come with VESA mounts that help in lowering or raising the monitor. However, not all of them support pivot or swivel functionality.

The HP X-series gaming monitors come with a 165Hz refresh rate IPS panel with 1ms response time. In addition, HP X27 in X-series gaming monitors features a 27-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS display.

Read More: HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptops launched in India

The ‘q’ in the HP X27q stands for QHD (2,560×1,440 pixels) IPS display. Both these monitors come with 400 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, they come with a low blue light mode, anti-glare, pivot rotation, and height adjustment. These monitors are also gaming console compatible. Connectivity options include 1 x HDMI 2.0 with HDCP support, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, and 1 x headphone jack.

The HP X32 monitor comes with a 31.5-inch panel and gets the same specifications as the HP X27q, apart from the pivot and swivel functionality. The X34 monitor in the HP X-series gaming monitors has a QHD (3,440×1,440 pixels) ultra-wide display. The rest of the specs remain the same as the HP X27q again.

The 1500R curved monitor range will arrive in October. These will be identical to their flat-screen monitor counterparts in terms of connectivity options, design, and features. The HP X27c will have a full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) curved display. The HP X27qc has a QHD (2,560×1,440 pixels) curved display, while the HP X32c has a 31.5-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) curved display. They will have 350 nits of peak brightness and VA panels.