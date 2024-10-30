The New M4 Mac Mini is Smaller and More Powerful Than Ever

Apple unveiled the new M4 Mac Mini yesterday in a more compact form factor than before, powered by the M4 and M4 Pro processors, where we saw the former first in the new iPad Pro unveiled earlier this year. Here’s everything to know about the more smaller and powerful than ever — M4 Mac Mini.

M4 Mac Mini: India Price, Availability

Mac mini with M4 starts at Rs 59,900 and Rs 49,900 for education. Mac mini with M4 Pro starts at Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,39,900 for education. Customers can pre-order the new M4 Mac mini starting October 29, on the online Apple Store and in the Apple Store app in 28 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will start arriving to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Friday, November 8.

M4 Mac Mini: Specs

The new Mac Mini footprint is less than half the size of the previous design at just 5 by 5 inches, so it takes up much less space on a desk. The super-compact system is enabled by a refreshed thermal architecture, which guides air to different levels of the system, while all venting is done through the foot.

“When compared to the best-selling PC desktop in its price range, Mac mini is up to 6x faster at one-twentieth the size,” said Apple. Mac Mini with M4 features a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and now starts with 16GB of unified memory. For users who want even more power, Mac Mini with M4 Pro features the world’s fastest CPU core. With up to 14 cores, including 10 performance cores and four efficiency cores, M4 Pro also provides enhanced multithreaded performance.

With up to 20 cores, the M4 Pro GPU is up to twice as powerful as the GPU in M4, and both chips bring hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the Mac Mini for the first time. The Neural Engine in M4 Pro is also over 3x faster than in Mac Mini with M1, enabling efficient and quick on-device Apple Intelligence features.

M4 Pro supports up to 64GB of unified memory and 273GB/s of memory Bandwidth — twice as much bandwidth as any AI PC chip — for accelerating AI workloads. And M4 Pro supports Thunderbolt 5, which delivers up to 120 Gb/s data transfer speeds on Mac Mini, and more than doubles the throughput of Thunderbolt 4.

Read More: Apple Launches M4 iMac: All Details You Should Know

As for connectivity, the M4 Mac Mini gets front-facing ports, including two USB-C ports that support USB 3, and an Audio Jack with support for high-impedance headphones. On the back, Mac Mini with M4 includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while Mac Mini with M4 Pro features three Thunderbolt 5 ports.

Mac Mini comes standard with Gigabit Ethernet, configurable up to 10Gb Ethernet for faster networking speeds, and an HDMI port for easy connection to a TV or HDMI display without an adapter. With M4, Mac Mini can support up to two 6K displays and up to one 5K display, and with M4 Pro, it can support up to three 6K displays at 60Hz for a total of over 60 million pixels. The new M4 Mac Mini runs on macOS Sequoia out of the box.