HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptops launched in India

HP today announced the introduction of its new mainstream gaming PC portfolio Victus by HP in India. The new gaming notebook range comprises a 16-inch unique laptop design. It will be available in India in two processor’s options – AMD Ryzen 6 and Intel Core i5 processors. The series was launched globally back in May.

The new HP Victus E series and D series start at Rs 64,999 and Rs 74,999, respectively, in India. The E series will be available to buy via Amazon. The HP Victus D series will be made available via Reliance digital online and offline stores in the coming weeks.

HP Victus E series, HP Victus D series Specifications

The HP Victus E Series and D series feature 16-inch displays with up to FHD resolution with 300 nits peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, and Eyesafe low blue light technology. The E series laptops come with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5800H processors. The D series is powered by Intel 11th Gen Core i5-11300H or Core i7-11800H processors.

GPU options also differ between the two. You get a choice between Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB laptop GPU or an AMD Radeon RX 5500M GPU on the E series. There’s a single Nvidia option on the D series with up to GeForce RTX 3060 6GB laptop GPU. In addition, you get up to 16GB of DDR4 upgradeable RAM and up to 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD.

Additional features on the laptops include Bang & Olufsen speaker setup, Heat Pipe Based, 5 Way Airflow with bigger Vents, Fan size & longer fin length and more.

HP recently launched the new HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop in the US. The laptop draws power from AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU along with Radeon graphics. The laptop is touted to be the company’s lightest consumer laptop till now. HP also unveiled two new monitors including the HP M24fwa FHD monitor and HP M27fwa FHD monitor.