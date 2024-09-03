HP Victus Special Edition Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs

HP India has announced the launch of new Victus Special Edition Laptops in the country. Aimed at students, the new laptops claim to offer high performance along with gaming capabilities. The company further collaborated with Nvidia to include the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU with 4GB video RAM in the laptops. Here’s everything you need to know about the laptops.

HP Victus Special Edition Laptops: Price, Availability

The new HP Victus Special Edition laptop starts at Rs 65,999 in India. It is available in a single Atmospheric Blue colour and can be purchased from the company website, offline stores, and other major outlets. In addition, one can purchase a HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 headset worth Rs 6,097 for just Rs 499 on the purchase of HP Victus Special Edition laptops from HP World Stores, HP Online stores, and multi-brand outlets.

HP Victus Special Edition Laptops: Specifications

HP Victus Special Edition laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz Refresh Rate and 250 nits brightness. It is equipped with 12th-generation Intel Core processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU with 4GB VRAM. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of RAM and various storage variants.

It has included a dedicated GPU made in partnership with Nvidia that will let users take advantage of ray tracing capabilities while gaming. The GPU also enables users to easily use AI features or run on-device AI models. Next, the new laptops come with an Omen-branded Tempest Cooling solution as well as an IR thermopile sensor for enhanced thermal management.

The laptop is backed by a 70Whr battery, dual speakers, and connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, USB-C ports, and USB-A ports. It also has 1 multi-format SD media card reader and a 720p HD web camera on the lid.