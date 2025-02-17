HP Victus 15 (2025) Launched in India

HP today announced the launch of its latest HP Victus 15 (2025) laptop in India. Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS NPU processor, the HP Victus 15 is made for gamers. To further add value, HP is also providing a 3-month free Xbox Game Pass, giving consumers access to a vast library of games and allowing them to explore new titles without additional cost.

HP Victus 15 (2025): Price, Availability

HP Victus 15 laptop – fb3025AX is available on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 1,12,990 in Atmosphere Blue colour.

HP Victus 15 (2025): Specifications

The Victus 15 gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch IPS anti-glare display with an up to full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) Resolution, 300 nits brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, and Eyesafe low-blue light technology. The machines come equipped with AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS NPU Processor which is paired with up to 16GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

The laptop employs up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM. HP claims that the thermal efficiency of the HP Victus 15 (2022) is handled by four-way airflow, and a two-heat pipe design that pushes the heat out via wide rear vents.

Additional features include dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio, an HP WideVision 720p camera, and a backlit keyboard. Connectivity options include 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate (DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x AC smart PIN and 1 x headphone/microphone combo. The laptop is backed by a 70Wh battery and runs on Windows 11 Home.