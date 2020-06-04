HP Pavilion Gaming 16, Omen 15 gaming laptops announced

The company has introduced HP Pavilion Gaming 16 and HP Omen 15 gaming laptops.

Advertisement

HP has announced the launch of a new range of gaming laptops in its Omen series and Pavilion series. The company has introduced HP Pavilion Gaming 16 and HP Omen 15 gaming laptops.

The HP Omen 15 comes with a starting price of $999 (approx. Rs 75,500), while the Pavilion Gaming 16 price starts at $799 (approx. Rs 60,400) and it will be available in June.

HP Omen 15

Advertisement

To start with the HP Omen 15 gaming laptop, it comes with a smaller footprint as compared to the previous generation. The laptop is available in Mica Silver and Shadow Black colour options with an optional full RGB per-key lighting. The latest gaming laptop from HP comes loaded with 10th Ingel Core i7 H-series processors and there is another variant that comes with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H-series processor. The laptop is backed by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card.

The laptop is backed by up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage or dual PCIe SSD supporting RAID 0 for increased load speeds. The laptop is loaded with IR thermopile sensor that optimises the thermal efficiencies, maintains steady yet quiet fan acoustic control, and maximizes performance from the Dynamic Power feature within OMEN Command Center. The laptop comes with Omen Tempest Cooling Technology with enlarged vent openings and up to a 12 V fan which utilizes the three-sided venting to enable five-way airflow.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16

Coming to HP Pavilion Gaming 16, the gaming laptop is said to be the company's first 16-inch gaming laptop. The laptop is loaded with up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphic card. The laptop is loaded with a 16-onch display with 300nits brightness along with up to 144Hz refresh rate at 1080p resolution. The company claims that this is the first Pavilion Gaming laptop to include OMEN Command Center and is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 option to keep a reliable connection when playing from the desk to the couch.