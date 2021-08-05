HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop launched in India, price starts Rs 79,999

HP has announced to expand its flagship Pavilion notebook portfolio with Pavilion Aero 13 in India. The laptop is available in colour palettes, including Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver.

The new HP device draws power from AMD Ryzen 5 & 7 5800U Mobile Processor and Radeon graphics. In addition, the laptop is touted to be the company’s lightest consumer laptop weighing less than 1 kilogram.

Pavilion Aero 13 Pricing Details

Available at all HP World stores and online HP store. The new HP Pavilion Aero 13 portfolio is priced as follows:

HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0200AU available at a starting price of INR 79,999 with built in Alexa in 13.3″ screen size and fingerprint reader; Processor- AMD Ryzen 5 5600U; color- Ceramic White

HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0030AU available at a starting price of INR 79,999 with built in Alexa in 13.3″ screen size and fingerprint reader; Processor- AMD Ryzen 5 5600U; color- Natural Silver

HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0190AU available at a starting price of INR 79,999 with built in Alexa in 13.3″ screen size and fingerprint reader; Processor- AMD Ryzen 5 5600U; color- Pale Rose Gold

HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0186AU available at a starting price of INR 94,999 with built in Alexa in 13.3″ screen size and fingerprint reader; Processor- AMD Ryzen 7 5800U: color- Pale Rose Gold

Specs & Features

The HP laptop sports a 13.3-inch (2,560×1,600 pixels resolution) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Users can conveniently browse in the sunlight with 400 nits of brightness. They can also surf the web or streaming videos with 100% sRGB. Pavilion Aero is the first pavilion notebook featuring a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The PC includes a complete magnesium aluminium chassis and a 4-sided thin bezel. It is also equipped with a built-in Alexa and a fingerprint reader. In addition, the laptop packs a 45Whr battery which is claimed to last up to 10.5 hours.

The device is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5 & 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon Graphics. In addition, you get 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, 2 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps ports, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port. There is also a 1 x headphone/ microphone combo jack, SuperSpeed USB Type-C 10Gbps port. The laptop runs Windows 10. It is expected to be upgraded to Windows 11 later this year.