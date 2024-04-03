HP Omen Transcend 14, Envy x360 14 Laptops Launched In India: Price, Specs

HP has debuted a couple of new laptops in India, aimed at professionals and content creators. The new laptops include the HP Omen Transcend 14 as well as the Envy x360 14, both of which are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors. Here’s what they have to offer.

HP Envy x360 14: Price, Specs

HP Envy x360 14 costs Rs 99,999 in India and the laptop is available in two colour options — Atmospheric Blue and Meteor Silver. It na be bought via HP’s online store, HP World stores. Details of memory or storage variants are yet to be announced by the company.

The Envy x360 14 sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED touch screen which has optional support for HP MPP2.0 Tilt Pen input. The panel is IMAX certified and has a variable refresh rate that ranges between 48Hz and 120Hz. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the HP Envy x360 14 include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 2 x USB Type-A ports, 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. It gets 5-megapixel webcam with HDR support and temporal noise reduction along with a manual shutter. It is also equipped with dual array digital microphones and two speakers that are tuned by Poly Studio.

The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and is backed by a 3-cell 59Whr battery that is claimed to offer up to 10 hours and 30 minutes of battery life. It can be charged to 50 percent within 30 minutes with the bundled 65W USB Type-C power adapter.

Read More: HP Spectre x360 Laptops Launched In India With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU: Price, Specs

HP Omen Transcend 14: Price, Specs

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is available in HP World Stores and HP Online stores at a starting price of Rs 1,74,999 inclusive of all-rounder HyperX premium bag worth Rs 7,787. Consumers can also get free HyperX mouse and headset on the purchase of Omen Transcend 14. The laptop is available in Shadow Black and Ceramic White shades.

As for the specs, the laptop sports a 14-inch IMAX Enhanced Certified 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display with 500 nits HDR brightness and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. In addition, the brand claims that it is the world’s first gaming laptop with a lattice-less sky printed RGB keyboard. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Chipset paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) for your gaming needs.

Connectivity options on the laptop include 1 x thunderbolt 4 port, 1 x USB-C port, 2 x USB-A ports, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, 1 x headphone/microphone combo, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3. It also has HP True Vision 1080p FHD IR camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones.

It is backed up by a 6-cell 71Wh battery that can be charged with a 140W USB Type-C power adapter. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and has dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra technology.