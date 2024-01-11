HP Omen 16 (2024) Gaming Laptop Launched In India: Specs, Price

HomeNewsHP Omen 16 (2024) Gaming Laptop Launched In India: Specs, Price

HP has launched the Omen 16 Gaming laptop in India with GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and more.

HP has introduced the new OMEN 16 (2024) gaming laptop in India, powered by 14th Gen Intel i7 and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, as its newest and strongest gaming portfolio in India. The laptops have an advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling feature, ensuring intense cooling during heavy workloads.

HP Omen 16 (2024): Price, Availability

The Omen 16 Laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 1,60,999, and it has also introduced various offers for the buyers if they purchase the laptop. These include:

  • Get HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless gaming mouse, Pulsefire Mat Gaming mouse pad and HyperX Cloud Stinger Core headset worth Rs 12,701 at Rs 1,499
  • HyperX Solocast Microphone worth Rs 7,527, available at Rs 499
  • Adobe Creative Cloud yearly plan worth Rs 20,000 available at Rs 1,999
  • Cashback up to Rs 10,000 with leading banks 
  • Exchange benefits up to Rs 25,000

HP Omen 16 (2024): Specifications

The HP Omen 16 sports a 165Hz FHD+ display with a 3ms response time, anti-glare coating, 100% sRGB and 300 nits brightness. The Omen 16 is powered by the Intel Core i7-14700HX paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, up to 32GB and 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD.

Connectivity options on the laptop include 1 USB 5Gbps signalling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate (HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate, 1 x RJ-45, 1 headphone/microphone combo, 1 x AC smart and 1 x HDMI 2.1 port.

The laptop gets a full-size, 4-zone RGB backlit, shadow black keyboard along with Anti-Ghosting Key technology. Wireless connections are handled by 6E and v5.3. There’s a dual speaker setup with audio by Bang & Olufsen, dual microphone array and HP 1080p webcam. It is backed up by a 83Wh 6-cell battery.

