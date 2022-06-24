HP launches new Omen gaming laptops, Victus desktops

HP has introduced the latest generation of its gaming portfolio in India, comprising the new OMEN 16, OMEN 17 and Victus 15 & Victus 16 laptops with Intel core 12th Gen and AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors, OMEN and Victus desktops and a variety of other updates to the OMEN Gaming Hub.

Model Availability & Pricing OMEN 16 Available in in the color Shadow Black, starting at Rs 1,09,999 OMEN 17 Available from August 2022, starting Rs 1,99,999 Victus 15 Available from July 2022, starting Rs 67,999 Victus 16 Available now starting Rs 84,999 OMEN 45L, 40L and 25L desktops Available now starting at Rs 1,49,999 Victus 15L desktop Available now starting at Rs 93,999

HP Omen 16 (2022), Omen 17 (2022) Specifications

The HP Omen 16 (2022) sports a 16.1-inch IPS display with up to QHD (2560×1440 pixels) resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The display further supports a 3ms response time, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and an Eyesafe display certification by Germany’s TÜV Rheinland. The Omen 17 has a larger 17.3-inch display with the same features.

The laptops are being offered with two processor configurations including one with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor or the other one with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor. The Intel model comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and the one with AMD processor gets Max-Q technologies or AMD Ryzen RX 6650M graphics.

The CPUs are paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and up to 2TB PCIe Gen4x4 SSD. The HP Omen 16 (2022) comes with a built-in IR thermopile sensor as well. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 9 hours of usage on a full charge.

According to HP, the revamped thermal system in the Omen 16 (2022) and Omen 17 (2022) gaming laptop gets an additional fifth heat pipe, apart from a fourth outflow vent, which together claim to have decreased the GPU temperature by 3 percent, bottom SSD temperature by 14 percent, and also reduced the running noise by 5 percent.

HP Victus 15 (2022), Victus 16 (2022) Specifications

The HP Victus 15 (2022) gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with an up to full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, and Eyesafe low-blue light technology. The Victus 16 (2022) on the other hand, has a 16.1-inch panel with up to QHD resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate.

The machines come equipped with either up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor on Victus 15 and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor on Victus 16. It is paired with up to 32GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and up to 512GB PCIe SSD.

The laptops employ up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. HP claims that the thermal efficiency of the HP Victus 15 (2022) is handled by four-way airflow and a two-heat pipe design that pushes the heat out via wide rear vents.

Additional features include dual speakers tuned by B&O, an HP camera, and a backlit keyboard. Connectivity options include 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate (DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x AC smart pin and 1 x headphone/microphone combo. The laptop is backed by a 70Wh battery and runs on Windows 11 Home.

HP Omen 45L, Omen 40L, and 25L Specifications

The OMEN 45L, 40L and 25L desktops are powered by Intel up to i7-12700K 12 Cores, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB graphics for 45L, HyperX 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3733 XMP RGB for 40L.

The cooling technology in Omen 45L desktops harnesses ambient air to achieve the ideal temperature within the system. The devices have tempered glass panels, full metal body, a tool-free entrance, and complete RGB control. Users can also intelligently overclock the SW based fan control, while HP is also enabling users to customise BIOS access, RAM frequency and RBG with the OMEN gaming hub.

HP Victus 15L Specifications

The Victus 15L is powered by Intel i7- 12700F 12 cores along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB or AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 CORES. It features a compact footprint and a customizable RBG logo. The new range of desktop PCs allows for extensive customisation as well.