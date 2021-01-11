HP expands its Elite, Envy range of laptops along with TWS earbuds, Elite Folio Tablet PC at CES 2021

HP has announced a bunch of new products as a part of its CES 2021 announcements including new Envy and Elite range of Laptops.

Advertisement

HP unveiled a bunch of new laptops at the CES 2021 event in the Envy and Elite range. Along with the new laptops, HP introduced a new set of TWS earbuds along with a new Tablet PC as well.

The new laptops are powered by the Intel 11th Gen Processors that include the HP Envy 14, HP Elite Dragonfly G2, HP Elite Dragonfly Max, HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8, HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8, HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8, and HP Elite x2 G8 laptops. HP Elite Folio PC and HP Elite Wireless Buds have also joined the new launch set.

The HP Envy 14, HP Elite Dragonfly G2, HP Elite Dragonfly Max, HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8, and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 are expected to be made available in January while the HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8 is expected to be available in March, and the HP Elite x2 G8 is expected to be available in April. The pricing for all these laptops except the Envy 14 is to be made available as the launch nears.

Advertisement

The HP Envy 14 is priced starting at $999 (approx Rs 73,300).

HP Envy 14 Specifications

The laptop sports a 14-inch WUXGA multitouch-enabled IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. It is powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q graphics.

The laptop has 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and runs on Windows 10 Home. The HP Envy 14 has a 720p HD camera with camera shutter that can close and open automatically, with integrated dual-array digital microphones.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, Display port, two USB Type-A ports, one headphone mic combo, one AC Smart pin, and one HDMI 2.0 port. It is backed by a 4-cell 63.3 Wh Li-ion polymer that claims to offer up to 16.5 hours of battery life. Some additional features include Bang and Olufsen tuned dual speakers, backlit keyboard, AI Noise removal while calling and using speakers, mute key on keyboard, and much more.

HP Elite Dragon G2, Dragonfly Max Specifications

HP Elite Dragon G2 and HP Elite Dragonfly Max are the two convertible laptops that sport a 13.3-inch display and are powered by the latest Intel 11th generation Tiger Lake processors coupled with Intel integrated graphics. The Dragon G2 has Bang and Olufsen tuned speakers as well.

Both of the laptops offer up to 32GB of RAM. There's a 720p HD camera on board with manual shutter functionality. The Elite Dragonfly Max has four wide-range microphones with AI-driven audio optimization and a 5-megapixel web camera with manual shutter and IR feature.

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8, 1040 G8 Specifications

The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 features a 13.3-inch FHD or UHD display depending on what the user opts for, whereas the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 model gets a 14-inch FHD or UHD display. Both of them come in a convertible form factor.

Both of them are both powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 U-Series processors that's paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

HP Elite x2 G8 Specifications

This convertible laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3/i5/i7 U-Series processors paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. HP offers three 13-inch touch display options with the Elite x2 G8 that includes 1,920 x 1,280 at 400 nits, 3,000 x 2,000 at 450 nits, and 1,920 x 1,280 at 1,000 nits

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, and a nano-SIM slot. The laptop is backed by a 47 WHr battery that supports fast charging and can be charged up to 50% in 30 minutes. The stand on the back of this laptop can be paired with HP-designed displays and accessories.

One can also opt for a Rechargeable Active Pen G3 for directly writing on the screen.

HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero Specifications

As per HP, the EliteBook 840 Aero G8 is the world's lightest 14-inch business laptop, weighing at just 1.13kg. It has a 14-inch FHD IPS panel. The laptop is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors and supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity. Buyers can also opt for an optional Intel XMM 7360 LTE or a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

The HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero has up to 64GB RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and Intel UHD Graphics.

It comes with an integrated 720p HD camera that has a privacy shutter. There's also a third microphone on the outside of the lid of the laptop, top-firing speakers, and AI-based audio support.

HP Elite Folio Tablet PC

The HP Elite Folio Tablet PC features a 13.5-inch display with optional HP Sure View Reflect privacy panel, and a HD webcam that comes with built-in privacy shutter for better security. It comes with pull-forward functionality with the help of which it can turn into a tablet.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform and supports Wi-Fi 6 and optional 5G connectivity. It is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Elite Folio Tablet PC offers up to 24.5 hours of local video playback, and features a 76-degree field of view webcam along with high-definition speakers, dual microphone array, and Bang & Olufsen tuned speakers.

The tablet PC has two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Nano-SIM slot and also an integrated charging and storage cradle for the HP Elite Slim Active Pen that can be used with the laptop for controlling it.

HP Elite TWS earbuds

The HP Elite Truly Wireless Earbuds have 9.2mm drivers that handle the audio. They are charged within a case that can in turn be charged through a USB-C port. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and much more that will be revealed later on along with the pricing and availability of the earbuds.

Each earbud weighs 8 grams, while the charging case weighs 66 grams.