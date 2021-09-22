HP Envy 34-inch AiO Desktop PC launched with 5K display

HP has launched the Envy 34-inch All-in-One (AiO) Desktop PC. The desktop has a 34-inch ultra-wide IPS display and is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor. It is further paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and also has support for Windows 11.

The Envy 34-inch AiO Desktop PC starts at $1,999 (approx Rs 1,47,500). Furthermore, the AiO PC starts shipping in October and will be up for grabs through the HP’s online store in the US. It is unclear whether the Desktop PC will arrive in India or not.

The HP Spectre x360 16 is priced at at $1,639 (approx Rs 1.21 lakhs). The 2-in-1 laptop from HP will be available for purchase via HP’s website starting October. India availability of the same is not available.

HP Envy 34-inch AiO Desktop PC Specifications

The HP Envy AiO Desktop PC features a 34-inch ultra-wide IPS display with 5K resolution (5120 x 2160 pixels) widescreen support. The 5K display features 500 nits of brightness and covers 98 percent of DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The new desktop PC by HP is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. There’s up to 128GB DDR4-2400 RAM, up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, two M.2 SSD slots and support for RAM upgrade with four RAM slots.

You get twin inbuilt Bang & Olufsen speakers along with HP Palette. It is a creative toolkit that comes with concepts for sketching and drawing. Furthermore, the base of the PC has an inbuilt 15W Qi wireless charger. The wireless charging pads are built into the stand. Using this, one can enable the charging of smartphones and other accessories as well.

The AiO PC comes with a detachable, magnetic webcam that features an advanced 16-megapixel binning technology, which HP claims is the first one to ever come in an AiO Desktop PC. In addition, connectivity options include 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 6 x USB-A ports, 1 x USB-C port, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, and HDMI output as well.

HP Spectre x360 16 Specifications

The HP Spectre x360 has an optional 16-inch ultra-HD+ OLED touchscreen which has a 16:10 aspect ratio and VESA TrueBlack HDR. The base model of the 2-in-1 machine carries 3,072×1,920 pixel resolution IPS touchscreen. An 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with an Intel Evo graphics card powers the laptop.

You can also get an optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Further, you get 16GB of RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe storage and 32GB of Intel Optane memory. Moreover, there’s a quad speaker setup and the laptop is Windows 11 ready as well.

Connectivity options on the HP Spectre x360 16 include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, an SD card reader, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, 1 x 3.5mm combo headphone jack, HDMI, and a SuperSpeed USB Type-A port. The laptop is claimed to offer up to 17 hours of battery life.