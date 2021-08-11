HP Envy 14, Envy 15 laptops launched in India, price starts at Rs 1,04,999

HP has today announced the launch of two new laptops in India, namely the ENVY 14 and ENVY 15. The new models feature 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q GPU, and more. Let’s look at the price details and specifications of the new laptops.

HP Envy 14, Envy 15 Price

The HP Envy 14 starts at Rs 1,04,999 while the ENVY 15 starts at Rs 1,54,999. Both laptops will be available for purchase at HP World Stores, retail outlets such as Reliance, Croma and e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart.

They come in a Natural Silver colour option. Customers will get a complimentary 1-month access to Rs 4,230 worth of Adobe’s productivity and design tools.

HP Envy 14 Specs

The laptop sports a 14-inch WUXGA multitouch-enabled IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. It is powered by up to an 11th-generation (Tiger Lake) Intel Core i7 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM as well as 1TB PCIe NVMe TLC SSD storage.

The HP laptop runs on Windows 10 Home. The HP Envy 14 has a 720p HD camera with camera shutter. It can close and open automatically, with integrated dual-array digital microphones. Users can access dedicated buttons on the keyboard to control the webcam shutter or switch on (or off) the inbuilt microphones.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, Display port, two USB Type-A ports, one headphone mic combo, one AC Smart pin, and one HDMI 2.0 port. It is backed by a 4-cell 63.3 Wh Li-ion polymer. The company claims to offer up to 16.5 hours of battery life.

Some additional features include Bang and Olufsen tuned dual speakers, backlit keyboard, AI Noise removal while calling and using speakers, mute key on keyboard, and much more. It measures 313.1x224x17.9mm and weighs 1.49 kilograms.

HP Envy 15 Specs

This laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD WLED-backlit IPS display with 1,920×1,080 pixels. The display has 400 nits of brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The laptop is powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce GN 20 E3 graphics. It has up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 storage.

The laptop packs a six-cell 83Whr lithium-ion battery that supports fast charging. Similar to the ENVY 14, the ENVY 15 also has up to 16.5 hours of battery life.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, up to two USB-C Thunderbolt 3, two USB Type-A, HDMI and a multi-format media reader. It measures 357.9×236.8×18.45mm and weighs 2.148 kilograms.