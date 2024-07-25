HP EliteBook Ultra, HP OmniBook X Copilot+ AI Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs

HP India has announced the launch of two new laptops in the country, including the EliteBook Ultra and the OmniBook X, both of which are HP’s first duo of Copilot+ AI laptops. Both laptops are designed and engineered around the Snapdragon® X Elite processor. Here’s what else the two laptops have to offer.

HP EliteBook Ultra G1q: Price, Availability, Specs

The HP Elitebook Ultra is available in HP World Stores and HP Online stores at a starting price of Rs 1,69,934 in Atmospheric blue colour in India.

As for its specs, the HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC features a 14-inch, 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS display which supports touch input, 300 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB coverage. The laptop is powered by the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 Processor with Qualcomm Adreno GPU.

It comes with up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8400 MHz RAM and up to 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD. In addition, it features Audio by Poly Studio, boasting dual stereo speakers with discrete amplifiers, dual array microphones. There’s a 5MP IR camera for biometrics.

It also sports a full-size backlit keyboard coupled with an HP Imagepad offering multi-touch support. It packs a 59Wh battery, a 65W Type-C adapter. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Pro and is TCO Certified and ENERGY STAR certified as well.

HP OmniBook X: Price, Availability, Specs

The HP OmniBook X is available in HP World Stores and HP Online stores at a starting price of Rs. 1,39,999 in Meteor Silver colour.

The HP OmniBook X AI PC sports a 14-inch, 2.2K (2240 x 1400) multitouch IPS display with Gorilla Glass NBT protection, 300 nits brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100% sRGB coverage. It is equipped with a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 processor coupled with a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16 GB of onboard LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

For privacy, you get a Mic mute key, Camera privacy shutter, and Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM) support. It packs a 3-cell 59Wh battery and a 65W Type-C adapter. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, 1 x USB-A, 2 x USB-C, and a headphone/microphone combo port.

The machines includes a 5MP IR camera with noise reduction, along with dual array digital microphones, dual speakers, and a full-size backlit keyboard. It runs on Windows 11 Home and is EPEAT Gold registered.