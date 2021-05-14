HP announces new ZBook series laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake-H CPUs

HP has announced three new workstation laptops that are equipped with up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake-H series CPUs.

HP has launched three new laptops under its ZBook series of laptops including the ZBook Studio G8, ZBook Power G8, and ZBook Fury G8. The laptops feature Intel's latest 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake-H series CPUs along with optional dedicated workstation graphics from Nvidia or AMD.

The three workstation laptop models will be available in select countries from July 2021 while the pricing information still hasn't been shared yet. The HP ZBook Studio G8 is offered in a single Turbo Silver colour option.

HP ZBook Power G8 Specifications

The HP ZBook Power G8 sports a 15.6-inch display with resolution options going up to 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution IPS panel. The laptop has narrow bezels, with the display featuring 400 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent sRGB coverage.

Connectivity options include up to Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2x2) and Bluetooth v5.0, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 3 x USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone/ mic combo jack. ZBook Power G8 is backed by an 83Whr battery, has dual stereo speakers and weighs 1.89kg.

It can be powered by up to an Intel Core i9-11950H CPU coupled with up to an Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU that has 4GB GDDR6 VRAM along with up to 64GB DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The storage is expandable up to 2TB.

HP ZBook Studio G8 Specifications

The HP ZBook Studio G8 comes with a 15.6-inch display that can have up to a 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution OLED panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, 400 nits of peak brightness, DisplayHDR 500 certification, multi-touch support and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

The ZBook Studio G8 draws power from up to an Intel Core i9-11950H CPU. The laptop comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for storage. The CPU is paired with up to an Nvidia RTX A5000 graphics card that has 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU which also has 16GB GDDR6 VRAM.

Connectivity options include 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Mini an HDMI 2.1 port, DisplayPort 1.4, a USB Type-A port, and a headphone/ microphone combo jack. For wireless connectivity, you get Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2x2) and Bluetooth v5.0. The HP ZBook Studio G8 is backed by an 83Whr battery which can last up to nine hours and 30 minutes. The laptop weighs 1.79kg and you also get Bang & Olufsen tuned dual tweeters and dual woofers.

HP ZBook Fury G8 Specifications

With the HP ZBook Fury G8, you get two sizes to choose from, including the 15.6-inch and a 17.3-inch display. While the 15-inch model has 600 nits of peak brightness, the 17-inch model has slightly lower 550 nits of peak brightness. Both models can get you up to a 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution IPS panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

Both the models can be fitted with either an Intel Core i9-11950H CPU or an Intel Xeon W-11955M CPU. For graphics, the options to choose from include Nvidia RTX A5000 with 16GB VRAM or AMD Radeon Pro W6600M GPU with 8GB of VRAM.

The HP ZBook Fury G8 models come with dual stereo speakers that are tuned by Bang & Olufsen. Peripheral connectivity on the 15.6-inch variant includes 2 x USB Type-A ports, a Mini DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and an audio jack. The 17.3-inch model has the same peripheral connectivity options but adds an extra USB Type-A port. Both models are backed by 94Whr batteries.