HP announces 5 new chromebooks under Education Edition models

January 20, 2021

HP has announced 5 new chromebooks that mainly aim at students usage.
HP has released 5 new chromebooks for students under its education edition series laptops. As said, the Chromebooks are specifically aimed at students and the new models include HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE, HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE, HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE, HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE, and HP Chromebook 14 G7. 

 

As per the company, the HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE is expected to be available in March, and HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE may be launched in February. HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE and HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE are expected to be available later in January. HP Chromebook 14 G7 is expected to be available in February.

 

HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE, HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE Specifications 

 

11MK

 

Both HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE and HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE are similarly spec'd models but with an only major difference, and that is the processor. HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE is powered by an Intel chip, and HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE comes with a MediaTek processor. 

 

The company claims that HP Chromebook 11MK G9 has a battery life of up to 16 hours. Both offer up to 8GB LPDDR4x-2933 SDRAM, and up to 64 GB eMMC storage.

 

HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE specifications

 

11MK G3 EE

 

The HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE is powered by a MediaTek processor, and “empowers students with a personalized interactive, cloud-based learning experience.” This laptop comes with a 360-degree hinge so you can convert it into a tablet. 

 

HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE specifications

 

11 G4

 

The HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE is powered by the Intel Celeron multi-core processor. It features a 360-degree hinge and a damage-resistant touchscreen. You can also use it as a convertible. It also supports the optional USI Garaged Pen, that allows students to create, edit, write, and draw in four modes – laptop, tablet, tent, or stand. 

 

11 G4_

 

The laptop comes with an integrated HD camera and microphones as well. There is an optional 8-megapixel auto-focusing world-facing camera as well. The laptop also features Wi-Fi 6 and HP Extended Range Wireless LAN for connectivity.

 

HP Chromebook 14 G7 specifications

 

Chromebook 14 G7

 

The HP Chromebook 14 G7 is designed for teachers and is powered by an Intel processor. It sports a 14-inch display, an ultrawide HD webcam, and dual microphones. Peripheral Connectivity options include multiple HDMI and USB Type-C ports. The system supports docking via USB Type-C port to add an additional display or other accessories.

Tags: HP

 

