HP 14s, Pavilion x360 14 laptops with 4G LTE capability launched in India

HP has today announced the launch of its two new laptops with 4G LTE connectivity in India. The brand has introduced HP 14s and HP Pavilion x360 14 in the country.

The HP 14s with Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 44,999, while Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM comes with a price tag of Rs 64,999. The HP Pavilion x360 14 will be available from July 1 at a price tag of Rs 84,999.

The company has also announced some offers with the latest laptops. Customers opting for the new laptops will get a Reliance Jio SIM with 6 months of free data. Users will get 1.5GB of data per day for 6 months. Once the limit is over, users can also avail a 30 per cent discount on overall Jio data plans to post 6 months. To redeem this offer, consumers need to visit a Reliance Jio store and share the laptop invoice and serial number details.

To start with HP 14s, the laptop offers a lightweight design and it weighs just 1.53 kgs. The laptop comes with the latest Intel Core i5 processor and it is loaded with 14-inch Full HD micro-edge display with 78 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop comes with HP True Vision 720p HD camera and it is integrated with a microphone as well. The laptop comes with six ports including USB Type-C port, two Type-A port, a multi-media SD card reader and HDMI port. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 that supports gigabit file transfer speed and it is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Coming to HP Pavilion x360, the laptop is loaded with 14-inch Full HD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 82.47 per cent along with 3-sided micro-edge bezel display. The laptop is powered by the latest 10th generation of Intel Core processor along with Intel Iris Plus Graphics. The laptop comes with 11 hours of battery life and it comes with Amazon Alexa smart assistant as well. In terms of audio, it is loaded with B&O audio along with HP Audio Boost for an enhanced audio experience.