How To Work With Tables And Charts In ChatGPT

OpenAI announced GPT-4o earlier this week but it isn’t done with the announcements as the company just revealed a new set of features for ChatGPT Plus users where they can not only upload files directly from Google Drive or OneDrive, but also work with charts and tables.

ChatGPT: OneDrive, Google Drive Integration

OpenAI is now allowing users to upload files directly from Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive, instead of downloading files to your desktop first and then uploading them to ChatGPT. Various file types are supported for direct upload via your Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive. This allows ChatGPT to understand your Google Sheets, Docs, Slides, and Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint files more quickly.

ChatGPT: Work With Charts and Tables In Real-Time

To start, upload one or more data files, and ChatGPT will analyze your data by writing and running Python code on your behalf. It can handle a range of data tasks, like merging and cleaning large datasets, creating charts, and uncovering insights.

When you add a dataset, ChatGPT creates an interactive table that you can expand to a full-screen view, allowing you to track updates during your analysis. One can also click on specific areas to ask follow-up questions, or select from ChatGPT’s suggested prompts to delve deeper into the analysis. Just upload the dataset of your choice and ask ChatGPT to analyse specific parts of it. For instance, you can ask ChatGPT to combine spreadsheets of monthly expenses and create a pivot table categorized by expense type.

Coming to Charts, you can now customize and interact with bar, line, pie, and scatter plot charts in the ChatGPT conversation. You can hover over chart elements, ask additional questions, or select colours. Once you are finished with the customisation, you can download it to use in presentations or documents. These new interactive features cover many chart types. ChatGPT will generate a static version for charts that aren’t supported.

For example, you can select a Google Sheet with your company’s latest user data directly from Google Drive and ask ChatGPT to create a chart showing retention rates by cohort.

Data analysis improvements will be available in to OpenAI’s new flagship model, GPT-4o, for ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users over the coming weeks.