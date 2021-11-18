How to Adds Text to Speech and Voice Effect Options in Instagram Reels

Instagram has added two audio tools called Text to Speech and Voice Effect for content creators. These are TikTok like features, and they can be used while creating Reels.

The Text to Speech feature lets creators use an artificial voice to read any text they add instead of using their voice in the video. On the other hand, the Voice Effects allows you to modify the audio and voiceover in Instagram Reels. With new options, it is now easier to make funny videos with different voices.

The company has announced the new features via its community page. It states that those who create Reels on Instagram will now be able to use the newly added audio tools. The features are now being rolled out to Instagram users on iOS and Android. Notably, the latest features released by Instagram are already available on TikTok.

We know that using sound and audio is one of the funniest aspects of creating a Reel! So today, we’re launching two new audio tools called Voice Effects and Text to Speech. Swipe through to learn more about how to use them to take your Reels to the next level,” wrote Instagram.

How to use the Text to Speech on Instagram

Open Reels Camera in the Instagram app.

Record a video or upload via the gallery.

Using the Text tool, add text to the video.

Tap on the text bubble to access the three dot menu on the sticker.

Select Text to Speech from the three dots menu.

You will get two options to select from – Voice 1 and Voice 2.

Select and tap on Post when finished.

How to use Voice Effect on Instagram

Open Instagram app and go to the Reels camera.

Record a Reel

Tap music note to open the audio mixer

Tap Effects and select a voice effect to modify your reel or voiceover.

The current selection of Voice Effects on Instagram includes Helium, Giant, Vocalist, Announcer, and Robot.