How does Samsung Galaxy F62 compare with the competition?

Samsung Galaxy F62 is right around the corner and it seems to look like a promising device. But how does it compare with its competition?

Samsung has tried to be the big player in every segment, be it the flagship segment, mid-range, or the budget range. The Korean manufacturer has improved and changed its strategies in the past few years, focusing more on providing the best value for money smartphones in the mid-range.

One such smartphone the company is gearing to launch is the Samsung Galaxy F62, that is currently being expected to be priced under Rs 25,000. Moreover, Samsung has confirmed that it will be powered by a 'flagship 7nm processor' and that is Samsung's own Exynos 9825 processor.

This processor debuted and was only seen on the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus that was launched 2 years ago. While we agree that it is was a flagship processor that has powered flagships smartphones of the past but is it worth equipping a 2021 device with a 2-year-old flagship processor is debatable.

At the same time, we can say Samsung is not the only one trying this out. Apple equipped its 2020 iPhone SE with the A13 Bionic that was launched in 2019. In fact, Samsung itself has practised this in the past when it launched the Note 10 Lite with an Exynos 9810 processor that also powered the Galaxy S9. So we do look forward to how Samsung optimizes this processor to match the standards of 2021 where we already have some great alternatives launching every month.

A recent example will be the Realme X7 which is powered by the processor that is based on the same 7nm fabrication process. This device is priced at Rs 21,999 and will be the main competitor for Galaxy F62 when it launches.

Considering the leaked specifications of the Galaxy F62 which suggests that it will have a 7,000mAh battery, 6.7-inch sAMOLED display, a quad camera setup along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the device seems to target the price range in which Realme, Xiaomi, and Poco are booming.

The Galaxy F62 might overtake the Poco X3 (priced at Rs 19,999 for top variant) when it comes to performance but perhaps, will fall back when it comes to display refresh rates. Though, if the original battery capacity of the Galaxy F62 matches the rumoured one, we might have a sole winner on our hands as no other smartphone in this range has a whopping 7000mAh battery.

Also amongst the competitors is Xiaomi's latest Mi 10i which is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor. This device also has a 120Hz display and sports a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary cam. Ironically, this device uses Samsung's HM2 camera sensor as its primary shooter that launched in September of 2020.

If we compare the Snapdragon 750G with the Exynos 9825, the latter has a 17.63% faster CPU speed, 1nm smaller Semiconductor size, and has a 582MHz faster GPU clock speed which obviously makes it a better option amongst the two. The main noticeable difference will occur while gaming as the Exynos will handle heavy games better.

We will have to see how Samsung prices its Galaxy F62 to see how it fares out with the competition. Taking a look at the leaked specifications and the processor information, the Galaxy F62 looks promising and it does seem to offer a bit more than its competition as of now.