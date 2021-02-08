Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F62 confirmed to launch on 15th February in India

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 08, 2021 10:50 am

Latest News

Samsung has confirmed it will be launching the Galaxy F62 in India on 15th February and the smartphone will be a Flipkart exclusive.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is arriving in India on the 15th of February at 12 Noon. The smartphone will be sold exclusively through Flipkart and it is teased with the hashtag '#FullOnSpeedy'. 

 

The launch teaser by Samsung India also confirms the device will be powered by the Exynos 9825 which according to Samsung is a 7nm flagship processor. This has already leaked in the past and now the rumours seem to be true. The price for the phone has already been tipped to be under Rs 25,000. 

 

F62 launch

 

Not only this but the rear design of the smartphone that has been revealed shows off a quad-camera setup on the back housed in a swuare array. It will come in a green-ish gradient colour and also on the front, will have a centered punch-hole type selfie camera. 

 

Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications (Rumored) 

 

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is expected to be backed by a huge 7,000mAh battery along with a bigger display than its predecessors.

 

The Galaxy F62 bearing the model number SM-E625f will sport a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display, as per the report. The smartphone will be made available in 2 colours including blue and green. The device will be powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset. 

 

The processor will be paired with 6 gig of RAM and 128 gigs of Internal storage. On the rear, the device should sport a 64MP quad-camera setup while the details for the 3 remaining sensors are still under the wraps. The device will have a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and will run on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.0/3.1.

 

There are no official details available at the moment regarding the pricing and specifications of the device but we expect to learn more in the upcoming weeks. 

Samsung Galaxy A12 to launch in India this week

Samsung Galaxy M12 announced with 48MP quad rear cameras, 6000mAh battery

Samsung Level U2 Wireless Headphones launched for Rs 1999

Samsung Galaxy F62 key specifications tipped, to sport a 7000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M02: Top 3 Alternatives

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G key specs tipped by TENAA listing

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A12 to launch in India this week

Nokia 5.4 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies