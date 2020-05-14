Advertisement

Honor X10 confirmed to feature 90Hz refresh rate, pop-up camera and triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2020 12:08 pm

Latest News

Honor X10 is speculated to be equipped with a Sony IMX600y RYYB 40-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor.
Advertisement

Honor X10 will be announced on May 20. Now ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the key features of the Honor X10 smartphone.

On its Chinese microblogging website handle, Weibo, Honor has revealed that the phone will be coming with a high refresh rate supporting display. Honor X10 will come with a screen that supports the 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

In another poster by the company, it has been revealed by the company that Honor X10 will come in White and Blue colour options. It shows the front and rear panel of the upcoming phone.

Honor X10

The image shows that the phone will feature a pop-up camera with a notch-less display. The back of the phone will sport a rectangular triple rear camera set up at the top-left corner and an LED flash. The text “Super Night Vision” suggests that the phone will be capable of capturing exceptional night shots.

A 3.5mm headphone slot and a microphone can be also seen on the top edge of the smartphone. The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is speculated to be equipped with a Sony IMX600y RYYB 40-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. It will have a pop-up selfie snapper of 16-megapixel.

 

Advertisement

Separately, the Honor X10 price has also leaked online as per which the 4GB RAM + 128GB model will be priced at 2,299 Yuan, 6GB RAM + 128GB will be priced at Yuan and the 8GB + 256GB will cost you 3,199 Yuan.


Honor X10 will feature a 6.63 inch Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080) resolution. It will be powered by the Kirin 820 SoC and will also be able to support 5G connectivity in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. The device will be made available with 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB RAM versions paired with 64 GB/128 GB/256 GB storage which is further expandable.

Honor X10 will house a 4,200mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. On the software side, the phone will run Android 10 OS with custom UI on top. The phone has 163.7 x 76.5 x 8.8mm dimensions and it weighs 203 grams.

Honor 9X Lite goes official with 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and dual rear cameras

Honor 20E with triple-camera setup announced

Honor 10X renders, key specs found listed on TENAA

Honor X10 will be announced on May 20

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Tags: Honor X10 Honor X10 launch Honor X10 specs Honor X10 price Honor X10 leaks Honor X10 features

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco X2 128GB variant price again hiked in India

Moto E7 render and specifications surface online

Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 update rolls out

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review
Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies