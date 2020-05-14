Honor X10 confirmed to feature 90Hz refresh rate, pop-up camera and triple rear cameras

Honor X10 is speculated to be equipped with a Sony IMX600y RYYB 40-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Honor X10 will be announced on May 20. Now ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the key features of the Honor X10 smartphone.



On its Chinese microblogging website handle, Weibo, Honor has revealed that the phone will be coming with a high refresh rate supporting display. Honor X10 will come with a screen that supports the 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.



In another poster by the company, it has been revealed by the company that Honor X10 will come in White and Blue colour options. It shows the front and rear panel of the upcoming phone.





The image shows that the phone will feature a pop-up camera with a notch-less display. The back of the phone will sport a rectangular triple rear camera set up at the top-left corner and an LED flash. The text “Super Night Vision” suggests that the phone will be capable of capturing exceptional night shots.



A 3.5mm headphone slot and a microphone can be also seen on the top edge of the smartphone. The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.



The phone is speculated to be equipped with a Sony IMX600y RYYB 40-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. It will have a pop-up selfie snapper of 16-megapixel.

Separately, the Honor X10 price has also leaked online as per which the 4GB RAM + 128GB model will be priced at 2,299 Yuan, 6GB RAM + 128GB will be priced at Yuan and the 8GB + 256GB will cost you 3,199 Yuan.



Honor X10 will feature a 6.63 inch Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080) resolution. It will be powered by the Kirin 820 SoC and will also be able to support 5G connectivity in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. The device will be made available with 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB RAM versions paired with 64 GB/128 GB/256 GB storage which is further expandable.



Honor X10 will house a 4,200mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. On the software side, the phone will run Android 10 OS with custom UI on top. The phone has 163.7 x 76.5 x 8.8mm dimensions and it weighs 203 grams.