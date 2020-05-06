Honor X10 will be announced on May 20

Honor X10 will come in Silver, Blue, Orange and Black colours

Honor has today announced that it will announce the Honor X10 on May 20 later this month. Honor X10 will be the successor to last year’s Honor 9X, but the company has decided to name the device as Honor X10, instead of Honor 10X.



The company made the announcement on Weibo by sharing a poster confirming the launch date. No details on the features of the upcoming phone have been shared by the company except that it comes with 5G connectivity.





The specifications of the Honor X10 with model number TEL-TN00 appeared on TENAA last month. The phone will have a popup selfie camera just like the Honor 9X and 9X Pro. At the back, there will be a L-shaped triple camera setup. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will come in Silver, Blue, Orange and Black colours.



Honor X10 will feature a 6.63" LCD of FullHD+ (2,400 x 1,080) resolution. It will be powered by the Kirin 820 SoC and will also be able to support 5G connectivity in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. The device will be made available with 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB RAM versions paired with 64 GB/128 GB/256 GB storage which is further expandable.



Honor X10 will feature a 4,200mAh battery which comes with 22.5W fast-charging capability. On the software side, the phone will run Android 10 OS with custom UI on top.



The handset has triple rear camera setup with a 40-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. It has a pop-up selfie snapper of 16-megapixel. The Honor X10 has 163.7 x 76.5 x 8.8mm dimensions and it weighs 203 grams. The phone is likely to be priced around 2,000 Yuan