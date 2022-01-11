Honor Watch GS 3 announced with 100+ workout modes, up to 14 days battery life

Along with the launch of the Magic V foldable smartphone, Huawei has also unveiled the Honor Watch GS 3 smartwatch. It comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, 100 sports modes, a 451mAh battery and more.

Pricing And Availability

The Honor Watch GS 3 comes in Silver and Gold colours with Nappa leather straps priced at 1499 yuan (Rs. 17,395 approx.). There is also a Black colour option with a silicone strap which is priced at 1299 yuan (Rs. 15,075 approx.).

The smartwatch is available for pre-orders in China. It will go on sale in the country starting from January 14.

Honor Watch GS 3 Specs

The Honor Watch GS 3 features a circular 1.43-inch display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels and 326 ppi pixel density. Further, the display has an AMOLED panel. In addition, the watch is equipped with a 316L stainless steel body and 3D curved glass.

The watch comes with several pre-installed faces, including animated faces and 1,000+ designs. It is powered by an Apollo4 chipset, which is accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 32MB of internal storage. The watch offers over 100 workout modes with 10 professional sports modes.

Furthermore, the watch is backed by a 451mAh battery. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 days of typical use and 30 hours in GPS mode. A quick 5 min charging will offer 1 day of use.

It runs LiteOS out of the box and is equipped with built-in GPS and features dual-frequency positioning with five major satellite constellations. The watch comes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, which alerts users of abnormal heart rates. There is also 24/7 blood oxygen monitoring as well as sleep monitoring with over 200 suggestions.

The wearable comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option, and it is 5ATM certified, meaning that it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters. In addition, the watch is compatible with Android 6.0 or later, iOS 9.0 or later. Lastly, the Honor Watch GS 3 measures 45.9×45.9×10.5mm and weighs about 44g.