Advertisement

Honor V40 series specifications leaked, tipped to launch in December

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 02, 2020 5:16 pm

Latest News

Honor V40 series will feature 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Advertisement

Honor will reportedly be launching Honor V40 series in December in China. The series is said to include Honor V40 Pro and V40 Pro+ smartphones. Now ahead of the official launch, specs and renders of the upcoming series have surfaced online.

As per tipster Rodent950 post on Twitter, the phones will come with a curved display. There will be a triple-camera setup at the back with Honor branding as well. The right side of the phone will come with power and volume rocker buttons.

For the specifications, the tipster reveals that Honor V40 series will feature 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Honor V40 Pro will be powered with the latest Kirin 9000 chipset while the Honor V40 Pro+ might come with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

For the cameras, the Honor V40 Pro is said to come with a triple-camera setup, while the Honor V40 Pro+ might come with quad rear cameras. They are said to feature a Sony IMX700 RYYB 50-megapixel main sensor. For the front, both the phones will come with dual-selfie camera housed in a pill-shaped cutout in the display.

For the charging, Honor V40 series is said to support 66W SuperCharge wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging support. Other leaked features of V40 series include 5G support, dual-SIM, stereo speakers, and USB Type-C ports.

Honor 10X Lite announced with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, Kirin 710 and 5,000 mAh battery

Honor Band 6 with full-screen design to launch on November 3

Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor Watch ES launched in India, price starts Rs 7,499

Honor Watch ES to launch in India on October 8

Honor Watch GS Pro launching in India on October 8

Honor 30i announced with 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Kirin 710F, 48MP triple rear cameras

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M02 to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition smartphone announced

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?
Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?

Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?
Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer

Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer
Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing

Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing
Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE
FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

Latest Picture Story

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies