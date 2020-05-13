Honor to introduce new tablet, TWS earbuds, laptops and more on May 18

The company will introduce a host of new products during the launch event ranging from smartwatches, TWS earbuds, Smart TVs, laptops and more.

Huawei’s sub-brand has revealed that it will introduce new products on May 18. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and it will kickstart at 20:00 GMT +8.

The company will introduce a host of new products during the launch event ranging from smartwatches, TWS earbuds, Smart TVs, laptops and more. The company will introduce Honor Vision Pro Smart TV as well at the launch event.

The brand will also take the wrap off from its new range of laptops and one could expect it to launch Honor MagicBook Pro, which could be a rebranded version of Huawei Matebook X Pro. That said, information about the product launches is scarce at the moment, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

Meanwhile, the company has introduced Honor 9X Pro smartphone in India. Honor 9X Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 for the single, 6GB + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple colours. The smartphone features a 6.59-inch full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by Kirin 810 chipset that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Users can further expand the storage up to 512GB by adding a microSD card.

The Honor 9X Pro comes with Huawei's own AppGallery instead of Google Play Services and Play Store with HUAWEI Assistant coming soon. The Honor 9X Pro operates on the Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top. It is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery that carries support for fast charging through USB-C.