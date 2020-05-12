Advertisement

Honor 9X Pro with 16MP popup selfie camera, HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 12, 2020 1:27 pm

The Honor 9X Pro comes with Huawei's own AppGallery instead of Google Play Services and Play Store with HUAWEI Assistant coming soon.
Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor has today launched its 9X Pro smartphone in India. The smartphone has already been launched for global markets and now it has made its way to India as the government has relaxed e-commerce guidelines amid the lockdown.

 

Honor 9X Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 for the single, 6GB + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple colours.

The phone will go on sale for the first time later this month as a part of a special Early Access Sale. There is a discount of Rs 3,000 and no-cost EMI options for up to six months for customers participating in the early sale. It will be available for order from Flipkart starting today till 19 May and will go on sale on 21 and 22 May.

 

To talk about the specifications, the Honor 9X Pro features a  6.59-inch full HD+  19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by Kirin 810 chipset that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Users can further expand the storage up to 512GB by adding a microSD card.

Honor 9X Pro

The Honor 9X Pro operates on the Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top. It is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery that carries support for fast charging through USB-C. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader which also doubles up as a power button.

For the camera, Honor 9X Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel pop-up camera.

Connectivity options include dual SIM card support, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device measures 163.1mm x 77.2mm x 8.8mm and weighs in at 206 grams.


 

