Honor slashes price of MediaPad T3 10, Pad 5, MagicWatch 2, Honor Band 5 and more

Honor has slashed the price of its few products including tablets and wearables in India. The brand has slashed the price of MediaPad T3 10 and Pad 5 series tablets, Honor MagicWatch 2, HONOR Band 5 and HONOR Band 5i.



The new prices are available on Amazon and Flipkart. The price of Honor tablets (MediaPad T3 10 and Pad 5 series) and the Honor MagicWatch 2 will start from Rs 10,999, while the HONOR Band 5 will be sold at Rs 2,199 and the HONOR Band 5i at Rs 1,799 for the consumers.



The company says that spending time indoors is the new normal these days in the wake of the COVID-19. "Taking a cue from this and to cater to the evolving needs of the consumers, Honor India decided to revise the prices of their tablets and wearables to make them more affordable for the Indian customers."



The Honor Pad 5 has an 8-inch and 10-inch full HD display with 1920x1200 pixels resolution. The 8-inch tablet is powered by the Kiron 710 octa-core processor while the 10-inch tablet is powered by Kirin 659 Octa-core processor. The Honor Pad 5 8-inch is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Honor Pad 10.1-inch has an 8-megapixel autofocus camera on the back and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus front camera.



The Honor Pad 5 10.1-inch has a fingerprint sensor whereas the 8-inch model carries support for face unlock feature only. Software-wise, the 10.1-inch model has EMUI 8.0 based Android Oreo while the 8-inch variant runs on Android 9 Pie and Magic 2.0 UI. Both tablets come with kids mode and voice calling. The tablet gets its strength from a 5100 mAh battery.



The MediaPad T3 10 packs a 9.6-inch HD IPS display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. The device is backed by a 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor along with Adreno 308 GPU. It sports a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera.



The Honor Band 5i sports a 0.96-inch (160x80 pixels) touchscreen display with a capacitive home button for easy navigation. It can plug into a USB port and one can directly charge without needing a separate charger. It has sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, and has music playback controls. It can measure SpO2 levels and has TruSeen 3.5 heart rate monitoring. It features a 91mAh battery that the brand claims can last for up to 9 days on a single charge. It pairs with phones running on Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and a later builds.



The Honor Band 5 comes with 0.95-inch AMOLED (240 x 120 Pixels) colour display with 282 PPI and 2.5D glass on top. The device can track 10 different fitness activities like Daily Step Count, Distance Covered, Calorie Burned, Automatic Exercise Recognition and more. It is compatible with devices running Android and iOS. The device is capable of delivering 14 days of battery life in normal usage condition. The Honor band is waterproof up to 50 meters.



Honor MagicWatch 2 42mm version features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and the 46mm version features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Both the versions are powered by the Kirin A1 chip. It comes with 455mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life. It supports 15 goal-based fitness modes including 8 outdoor and 7 indoor sports, from outdoor modes like running, hiking, cycling and triathlons to indoor pool swimming, free training and rowing machine etc. On top of 15 fitness modes, Honor MagicWatch 2 is also supported by 13 professional indoor and outdoor running courses from beginner to advanced levels. Honor MagicWatch 2 also provides 4GB internal storage, of which 2GB can be used for music storage, allowing up to 500 songs so users can enjoy their favorite music without carrying their phones.