Advertisement

Honor slashes price of MediaPad T3 10, Pad 5, MagicWatch 2, Honor Band 5 and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2020 8:16 pm

Latest News

The new prices are available on Amazon and Flipkart.
Advertisement

Honor has slashed the price of its few products including tablets and wearables in India. The brand has slashed the price of MediaPad T3 10 and Pad 5 series tablets, Honor MagicWatch 2, HONOR Band 5 and HONOR Band 5i.

The new prices are available on Amazon and Flipkart. The price of Honor tablets (MediaPad T3 10 and Pad 5 series) and the Honor MagicWatch 2 will start from Rs 10,999, while the HONOR Band 5 will be sold at Rs 2,199 and the HONOR Band 5i at Rs 1,799 for the consumers.

The company says that spending time indoors is the new normal these days in the wake of the COVID-19. "Taking a cue from this and to cater to the evolving needs of the consumers, Honor India decided to revise the prices of their tablets and wearables to make them more affordable for the Indian customers."

The Honor Pad 5 has an 8-inch and 10-inch full HD display with 1920x1200 pixels resolution. The 8-inch tablet is powered by the Kiron 710 octa-core processor while the 10-inch tablet is powered by Kirin 659 Octa-core processor. The Honor Pad 5 8-inch is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Honor Pad 10.1-inch has an 8-megapixel autofocus camera on the back and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus front camera.
Honor
The Honor Pad 5 10.1-inch has a fingerprint sensor whereas the 8-inch model carries support for face unlock feature only. Software-wise, the 10.1-inch model has EMUI 8.0 based Android Oreo while the 8-inch variant runs on Android 9 Pie and Magic 2.0 UI. Both tablets come with kids mode and voice calling. The tablet gets its strength from a 5100 mAh battery.

The MediaPad T3 10 packs a 9.6-inch HD IPS display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. The device is backed by a 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor along with Adreno 308 GPU. It sports a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Honor Band 5i sports a 0.96-inch (160x80 pixels) touchscreen display with a capacitive home button for easy navigation. It can plug into a USB port and one can directly charge without needing a separate charger. It has sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, and has music playback controls. It can measure SpO2 levels and has TruSeen 3.5 heart rate monitoring. It features a 91mAh battery that the brand claims can last for up to 9 days on a single charge. It pairs with phones running on Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and a later builds.

The Honor Band 5 comes with 0.95-inch AMOLED (240 x 120 Pixels) colour display with 282 PPI and 2.5D glass on top. The device can track 10 different fitness activities like Daily Step Count, Distance Covered, Calorie Burned, Automatic Exercise Recognition and more. It is compatible with devices running Android and iOS. The device is capable of delivering 14 days of battery life in normal usage condition.  The Honor band is waterproof up to 50 meters.

Honor MagicWatch 2 42mm version features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and the 46mm version features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Both the versions are powered by the Kirin A1 chip. It comes with 455mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life. It supports 15 goal-based fitness modes including 8 outdoor and 7 indoor sports, from outdoor modes like running, hiking, cycling and triathlons to indoor pool swimming, free training and rowing machine etc. On top of 15 fitness modes, Honor MagicWatch 2 is also supported by 13 professional indoor and outdoor running courses from beginner to advanced levels. Honor MagicWatch 2 also provides 4GB internal storage, of which 2GB can be used for music storage, allowing up to 500 songs so users can enjoy their favorite music without carrying their phones.

Honor Pad 5 goes on sale on Flipkart today

Honor Band 5 to be available on Amazon soon for Rs 2,299

Honor Band 5 update brings remote music control, SpO2 monitoring

Honor Band 5i gets SpO2 feature with a new firmware update in India

Honor MagicWatch 2 update brings SpO2 and female cycle tracking features in India

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Tags: Honor MagicWatch 2 Honor MagicWatch 2 price cut Honor Band 5 price Honor Band 5 price cut Honor Band 5 Honor Band 5i price Honor Band 5i price cut Honor Band 5i Honor Pad 5 Honor Pad 5 price Honor Pad 5 price cut MediaPad T3 10 MediaPad T3 10 price MediaPad T3 10 price cut

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 with 10th gen Intel Core processors announced

Acer partners with Indian Principals’ Network to provide special offers

18 Percent people using same device to watch porn and work from home: Report

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review
Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies